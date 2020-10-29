Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Abai 175 Years

    Abai’s Book of Words in Czech presented

    29 October 2020, 19:52

    PRAGUE. KAZINFORM On October 29 as part of celebrations of the 175th anniversary of Abai the Kazakh Embassy in Czech Republic jointly with the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan held an online presentation of the Book of Words of Abai translated into Czech.

    Famous social figures, scientists, representatives of scientific circles and mass media took part in the event.

    Tomáš Kučera, Ph.D., Univerzita Karlova, noted that the book of Kazakh thinker and poet Abai is a unique edition. It will help Czech readers understand better the history of Kazakh people.

    Despite pandemic cultural events are taking place in Czech Republic. The Culture Days of Kazakhstan in Prague Festival, Modern Kazakhstan photo exhibition were held, documentaries dated to the 175th anniversary of Abai and 1150th anniversary of Al Farabi were shown.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Culture Abai 175 Years Al-Farabi 1150 Years
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
    4 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    5 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League