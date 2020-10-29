Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Abai 175 Years

Abai’s Book of Words in Czech presented

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 October 2020, 19:52
Abai’s Book of Words in Czech presented

PRAGUE. KAZINFORM On October 29 as part of celebrations of the 175th anniversary of Abai the Kazakh Embassy in Czech Republic jointly with the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan held an online presentation of the Book of Words of Abai translated into Czech.

Famous social figures, scientists, representatives of scientific circles and mass media took part in the event.

Tomáš Kučera, Ph.D., Univerzita Karlova, noted that the book of Kazakh thinker and poet Abai is a unique edition. It will help Czech readers understand better the history of Kazakh people.

Despite pandemic cultural events are taking place in Czech Republic. The Culture Days of Kazakhstan in Prague Festival, Modern Kazakhstan photo exhibition were held, documentaries dated to the 175th anniversary of Abai and 1150th anniversary of Al Farabi were shown.


Foreign policy    Culture   Abai 175 Years   Al-Farabi 1150 Years  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects