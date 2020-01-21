Go to the main site
    Abai’s 175th anniversary: Celebratory event with President and Elbasy starts in Nur-Sultan

    21 January 2020, 15:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A celebratory event on the occasion of the 175th anniversary of Abai with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and First President –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

    It bears to remind that this year Kazakhstan marks the 175th anniversary of the great poet, writer and public figure Abai. There are plans to hold 300 events dated to the anniversary. President Tokayev noted that a number of large-scale events on the state level are planned.

    Abai’s experts from Germany, Turkey, Mongolia, China, the U.S. and Canada, Tatarstan, and Azerbaijan will gather in Nur-Sultan on the eve of the anniversary.

    Additionally, the Abai Center is set to be unveiled in the Kazakh capital in 2020.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

