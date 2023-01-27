Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Abai region

Abai region to open 65 primary health care facilities

27 January 2023, 08:13
Abai region to open 65 primary health care facilities

SEMEY. KAZINFORM «This year the region plans to build 450,000 square meters of housing,» head of the construction, architecture and town planning department Aidyn Begimbekov told a briefing, Kazinform cites the regional akimat’s press service.

As of today national projects such as the Strong regions-the country’s development driver, Auyl-el besigi, Rural healthcare modernization, and Comfortable School are being developed in the region. It is planned to inaugurate 65 primary health care facilities and 11 schools. Construction of 5 schools will start this year. 2 of them will be constructed in the city of Semey and Vodny village. Besides, new educational establishments will open their doors in Ayagoz town, Aksuat and Beskaragai districts. Construction of all schools will complete within two years. As earlier reported, the Governor of the region and KazMinerals signed a memo for the construction of a 1,200-seat school to help reduce pupil place shortages.

He added a new fitness and health centre opened in Aksuat district. Construction of two more will conclude in Borodulikha and Kainar villages.


Related news
Cabinet discusses Abai region's comprehensive development plan for 2023-2027
Теги:
Read also
The Republic of Sakha and N Kazakhstan to promote agriculture coop
Abai region to get new impetus for further development, PM
Abai region to create 14,000 new jobs
Cabinet discusses Abai region's comprehensive development plan for 2023-2027
Another rehabilitation center for people with disabilities opens in Kazakhstan
Deputy Governor of W Kazakhstan named
Türkiye's company interested in TPP construction in Kazakhstan
1,500 dilapidated dwellings set to be demolished countrywide by 2029
News Partner
Popular
1 Maulen Ashimbayev elected Speaker of Kazakh Senate
2 Zhakip Assanov named Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan Senate
3 Kazakhstan enters new stage of development - President
4 Kazakhstan provides significant support to Afghanistan – EU special envoy
5 Kazakhstan needs parties with high responsibility, President

News