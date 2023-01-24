Abai region to get new impetus for further development, PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Government approved the Abai region's socioeconomic development package plan, Kazinform reports.

As Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said at today’s Government meeting the package plan includes over 100 measures, including the development of investment projects, the development of housing, social and other infrastructure, and solution to ecological issues.

«The package plan's budget totals some KZT 1.9 trillion. Most of the funds are private investments. The region will develop large projects such as the Ayagoz-Bakhty-the border of China railway section, mining and processing works, the Aidarly copper deposits commercial development, a meat-processing plant, and a logistics park. The efficient development of the package plan is expected to fuel the growth of industrial output and gross agricultural output by 1.5 times, and capital investments by 3.5 times,» the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also said the region will get a new impetus for further development. The plan should reveal the region’s potential, improve people’s living standards and create 14,000 jobs.

Notably, those attending voted for the corresponding draft decree adopting the Abai region socioeconomic development package plan.





Photo: primeminister.kz




