Abai region to create some 25,000 new jobs

SEMEY. KAZINFORM Some 25,000 new workplaces will be created in Abai region to fight unemployment, Kazinform cites the akimat’s press service.

In the first six months of 2023, the unemployment rate in Abai region made 4.8%.

The region plans to launch a set of administrative initiatives such as permanent vacancies and temporarily subsidized jobs.

13,303 out of 24,926 new workplaces were already generated in the region. Non-repayable grants for startuppers and acting entrepreneurs and microloans for young people under 35 years old will be provided in the region.

By Social Code starting from July 1, the employment centres in the cities and districts were transformed into career centres. Their goal is to register jobless, help them find jobs, provide employment measures and keep the public informed of the regional labor market state.