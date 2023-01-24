Go to the main site
    Abai region to create 14,000 new jobs

    24 January 2023, 12:05

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Abai region plans to build 11 bridges under the region’s 2023-2027 Comprehensive Socio-Economic Development Plan for 2023-2027, which will let employ up to 14,000 people, Minister Alibek Kuantyrov has said it at the Government’s weekly sitting today, Kazinform reports.

    Besides, a railroad line will be built on Ayagoz-Bakhty-Chinese border section. A transit-transport corridor, an airport terminal will be built in Urdzhar village. Up to 1,465 kilometers of local roads will be repaired and overhauled.

    Flights from Semey to Aktau, Atyrau, Shymkent, and from Urdzhar to Pavlodar will be subsidized.

    A multifunctional hospital and a children’s hospital, as well as a regional blood center and two outpatient hospitals will be opened. Six ungraded schools, a schoolchildren’s palace, a boarding school, as well as nine kindergartens and three children’s camps will be built.

    The region plans also to build and reconstruct eight cultural facilities, a swimming pool and five sports facilities, as well as an ice palace and a sport center with a 80-bedroom hotel.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Abai region
