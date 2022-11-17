Abai region to build 11 schools by 2025

17 November 2022, 15:33

17 November 2022, 15:33

Abai region to build 11 schools by 2025

SEMEY. KAZINFORM Kazakh Enlightenment Minister Askhat Aimagambetov surveyed schools in Abai region and met locals, Kazinform learnt from the regional akimat’s press service.

The point at issue was a lack of places at secondary schools.

The Minister said there are over 7,700 schools in the country. Great attention is paid both to quality of education and development of infrastructure. Pursuant to the President's task the Comfortable School National Project is being developed countrywide.

As earlier reported, Abai region Governor Nurlan Urankhayev revealed the plans to build 11 schools by the end of 2025.