Abai region, Krasnodar krai developing economic and investment cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Krasnoyarsk city held a ceremony of signing a memorandum of cooperation between administrations of Kazakhstan’s Abai region and Russia’s Krasnodar krai, Kazinfrom reports.

The cooperation targets the development of the regions, investment policy formation, creation of a roadmap to promote investment, education, and so on.

According to Nurlan Urankhayev, governor of Abai region, the two regions have potential to promote business ties as well as preconditions for boosting agricultural exports. He went on to say that agreements were reached with the Russian colleagues to exchange the experiences gained by pedagogical staff as well as on economic and investment cooperation.

For his part, Alexander Uss, Krasnodar krai governor, there is potential for cooperation in the field of education, tourism, and culture.



