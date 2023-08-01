Go to the main site
    Abai region in Kazakhstan notes growth in metal ores production

    1 August 2023, 10:27

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The steady growth is observed in the production of metal ores in Kazakhstan’s Abai region as of July 2023, Governor's Office of the region said, Trend.az reports.

    The region has also registered growth in the production of food products, non-metallic minerals, metallurgy, and chemicals, as regional authorities said.

    Additionally, the region has attracted investments amounting to 327.2 billion tenge ($735 million) by July 2023, with expectations to reach 351 billion tenge ($788.7 million) by year-end. Notably, 36.5 percent of the total investments were directed towards the city of Semey.

    Currently, the region is implementing 15 investment projects worth 85.5 billion tenge ($192.1 million), which have resulted in the creation of 981 new jobs. Within the manufacturing industry, four projects worth a total of 21.4 billion tenge ($48 million) are underway, with three of them located in Semey.

    Meanwhile, the number of small and medium-sized businesses in the region amounted to 48,300, with 50.5 percent of them (24,400 units) located in Semey. In general, about 93 thousand people are employed in the region.

    Overall, 444 projects in Abai have received subsidies totaling 15.5 billion tenge ($34.8 million) as part of the national project, while guarantees worth 3.9 billion tenge ($8.7 million) have been provided for 340 small and medium-sized business projects.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Industry Kazakhstan Abai region
