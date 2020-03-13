Abai readings were held at the Hungarian University of Szeged

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On March 11, 2020, Abai readings were organized in the Hungarian city of Szeged, which was dedicated to the 175th Anniversary of Kazakh poet Abai Kunanbayev.

During the event the legacy of the scientist, philosopher Abu Nasr al-Farabi, whose 1150th Anniversary is celebrated this year was also discussed, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The event, which took place at the Department of Altaic studies of the University of Szeged was attended by representatives of faculty, Hungarian and Kazakh students of the University.

In his welcoming speech, Ambassador Zhanibek Abdrashov noted that cultural and humanitarian cooperation is actively developing between Kazakhstan and Hungary and that this year Kazakhstan is widely celebrating the anniversaries of Abai Kunanbayev and Al-Farabi.

From the Hungarian side the Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences Dr Z.Gyenge and the Head of the Department of Altaic Studies Dr. I.Zimonyi made a speech, noting the significant contribution of Abai and Al-Farabi to the world cultural heritage.

During the event, there was also a ceremony of handing over books about Abai, which were published in Hungarian language and other books about the history of Kazakhstan to the library of the University of Szeged.

At the end of the event, Ambassador Abdrashov met with Dr. P.Zakar, the Vice-rector for international and public Affairs of the University of Szeged.