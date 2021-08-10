Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Abai 175 Years

    Abai readings held in Beijing

    10 August 2021, 19:34

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM The Abai readings took place at the central park in Beijing, Kazinform reports.

    Those attending laid flowers to the Abai monument unveiled there in March 2014.

    Representatives of the China’s MFA, Culture and Tourism Ministry, SCO Secretariat, heads of diplomatic missions of CIS countries in China, Kazakh and Chinese students attended the event.

    Addressing those present Kazakh Ambassador to China Gabit Koishibayev told about the legacy of Abai, his role in forming Kazakh philosophy and literary language.

    As stated there, Abai was the son of the great steppe. As soon as his works were translated into 47 languages of the world Abai gained worldwide recognition. The works of Abai translated into Chinese became the bridge and link between the cultures of China and Kazakhstan. Chinese students studying Kazakh language and Kazakh youth receiving education in China, children of Kazakh diplomats recited the works of Abai and performed well-known Kazakh music compositions.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Culture Abai 175 Years
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
    Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
    4 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    5 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League