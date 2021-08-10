Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Abai readings held in Beijing

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 August 2021, 19:34
BEIJING. KAZINFORM The Abai readings took place at the central park in Beijing, Kazinform reports.

Those attending laid flowers to the Abai monument unveiled there in March 2014.

Representatives of the China’s MFA, Culture and Tourism Ministry, SCO Secretariat, heads of diplomatic missions of CIS countries in China, Kazakh and Chinese students attended the event.

Addressing those present Kazakh Ambassador to China Gabit Koishibayev told about the legacy of Abai, his role in forming Kazakh philosophy and literary language.

As stated there, Abai was the son of the great steppe. As soon as his works were translated into 47 languages of the world Abai gained worldwide recognition. The works of Abai translated into Chinese became the bridge and link between the cultures of China and Kazakhstan. Chinese students studying Kazakh language and Kazakh youth receiving education in China, children of Kazakh diplomats recited the works of Abai and performed well-known Kazakh music compositions.


