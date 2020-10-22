Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Abai poetry evening held in Luxembourg

    22 October 2020, 21:33

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The Abai poetry evening was held in Luxembourg. It was organized by Kazakh Embassy in Belgium and Kazakhstan-Luxembourg Cooperation Association, Kazinform reports.

    Those present read Abai works in Kazakh, Russian, French, German, English, Turkish and Swedish.

    Kazakh Ambassador Aigul Kuspan greeted Kazakhs, living in Luxembourg, and friends of Kazakhstan, expressed gratitude to the Kazakhstan-Luxembourg Cooperation Association for tribute paid to great poet in Luxembourg.

    AS stated there, the Association of Kazakhs contributes greatly to the rapprochement of cultures of the people of Kazakhstan and Luxembourg.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Abai 175 Years
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    3 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    4 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    5 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships