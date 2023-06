Abai Park opens in Turkey’s Çorum

ÇORUM. KAZINFORM The Abai Park opened in the city of Çorum, Turkey, the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey reports.

Abai’s special room was unveiled at the İskilip Science Museum on the occasion of the 175th anniversary of great Kazakh thinker, poet Abai, and the Abai Park opened at the İskilip district. A statue of Abai was erected at the museum.