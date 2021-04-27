‘Abai’ Opera to premiere on Apr 29

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - This year the musical community of our country celebrates the 115th anniversary of the eminent composers Akhmet Zhubanov and Latif Khamidi. In honor of the composers’ birthdays, on April 29 and on July 17, the great opera Abai, written by them together, will be performed at Astana Opera, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Opera’s press service.

Shortly before Akhmet Zhubanov’s birthday on April 29, conductor and music editor of the opera, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, Astana Opera’s principal conductor, Alan Buribayev, spoke about his legendary great-grandfather.

«I know Akhmet Zhubanov from the stories of my family members and from direct study of his music and literary heritage. His image has been living with me invisibly since childhood. My mother Sholpan Zhubanova, Akhmet Kuanovich’s eldest granddaughter, tells me a lot about him. My grandfather, academician, Professor Bulat Zhubanov, as well as, now living, the composer’s youngest daughter, academician, Azhar Zhubanova, shared with me many of their memories of him.»

«Akhmet Zhubanov is a man of amazing talents. His activities are so broad that I would compare him with Leonardo da Vinci, a great Renaissance figure who was a genius in many areas. Zhubanov is also a universal personality in this regard. He is undeniably a great composer. However, that is only one area of his talent. He can be safely called the organizer of the musical culture of Kazakhstan. Creator, leader and conductor of the Kurmangazy Orchestra, the first official rector of the conservatory, the founder of the first music college, one of the founders of the Academy of Sciences, he is a musicologist and researcher, author of books on Kazakh music. He is the first Kazakh maestro to be the conductor of a symphony orchestra. Another facet of his talent, which is rarely talked about today, is the fact that he translated books into Kazakh. For example, he made a translation of a book about Paganini, which, unfortunately, was lost by the publisher. When I conducted the opera Abai on Astana Opera’s tour in Italy, in Genoa, the homeland of Paganini, I thought about this invisible connection between Zhubanov and Paganini.»

«The music of the opera Abai reaches such power of sincere expression and acuteness that it excites listeners of various nationalities. Once, a listener came up to me after a performance in Paris with tears in her eyes, saying, «This music is about me.»

«For me, conducting the opera Abai is an exciting experience that takes my soul every time. This ingenious work, where there is not a single superfluous note, is the epitome of world classical opera,» Alan Buribayev concluded.

It is important to note that on different days the Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Talgat Mussabayev, Azamat Zheltyrguzov (debut) will present the part of Abai. The Holder of the Order of Kurmet Aizada Kaponova and the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Aigul Niyazova will portray Azhar. The Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Meir Bainesh and Zhan Tapin will perform the role of Abai’s student Aidar. Beimbet Tanarykov prepares the part of Azim. The Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Zhanat Shybykbayev makes his debut as Zhirenshe, on the second day this character will be presented by Talgat Galeyev. Karlygash – Tatyana Vitsinskaya, Malika Minisini. Kokbai – Yerzhan Saipov. Syrttan – Bolat Yessimkhanov, Shyngys Rasylkhan (debut). Narymbet – Ramzat Balakishiyev, Mes – Haidar Mustapin.

As a reminder, a visit to the opera house during the quarantine is carried out through the mobile application of the Ashyq program.

The performances start at 7 pm.