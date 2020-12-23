Go to the main site
    Abai monument opens in Pavlodar

    23 December 2020, 20:16

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM A monument in honor of Abai was opened in Pavlodar on the occasion of the 175th anniversary of great Kazakh poet, composer, philosopher.

    The author of the monument is member of the Union of Artists of Kazakhstan, sculptor Askar Nartov. Pavlodar figures of arts, literature, culture and journalists took part in the event. Guests laid flowers to the monument expressing confidence that it would be one of the key attractions of the city.

    As stated there the monument to great Abai as lasting memorial of unshakable spiritual values.

    Later they visited the gymnasium for gifted children named after Abai.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

