Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Abai 175 Years

Abai monument opens in Pavlodar

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
23 December 2020, 20:16
Abai monument opens in Pavlodar

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM A monument in honor of Abai was opened in Pavlodar on the occasion of the 175th anniversary of great Kazakh poet, composer, philosopher.

The author of the monument is member of the Union of Artists of Kazakhstan, sculptor Askar Nartov. Pavlodar figures of arts, literature, culture and journalists took part in the event. Guests laid flowers to the monument expressing confidence that it would be one of the key attractions of the city.

As stated there the monument to great Abai as lasting memorial of unshakable spiritual values.

Later they visited the gymnasium for gifted children named after Abai.

photo

photo

photo


photo


Pavlodar region   Abai 175 Years  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events