Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Abai 175 Years

    Abai literature center unveiled in Akmola region

    9 November 2020, 19:38

    AKMOLA REGION. KAZINFORM – The Abai literature center has opened doors in Akkol district in Akmola region, Kazinform reports.

    The event is dated to the 175th anniversary of great Abai marked countrywide and globally.

    The new center was unveiled at the district library which also bears the name of Abai. The library was named after Abai back in 1990.

    Director of the library Nurgul Alisheva says the new center will give a chance to the library goers to immerse themselves into the creative world of the great thinker and poet of the Kazakh people.

    This is the third center named after Abai to be unveiled in Akmola region this year.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Akmola region Culture Abai 175 Years
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events