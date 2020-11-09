Abai literature center unveiled in Akmola region

AKMOLA REGION. KAZINFORM – The Abai literature center has opened doors in Akkol district in Akmola region, Kazinform reports.

The event is dated to the 175th anniversary of great Abai marked countrywide and globally.

The new center was unveiled at the district library which also bears the name of Abai. The library was named after Abai back in 1990.

Director of the library Nurgul Alisheva says the new center will give a chance to the library goers to immerse themselves into the creative world of the great thinker and poet of the Kazakh people.

This is the third center named after Abai to be unveiled in Akmola region this year.