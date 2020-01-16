Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Abai Literary Center opens doors in Almaty

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
16 January 2020, 16:45
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Abai Literary Center has opened its doors in Almaty today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Poet’s descendants, prominent writers, public activists, academics and local authorities attended the opening ceremony.

The goal of the Abai Literary Center is to popularize spiritual heritage of the founder and father of the Kazakh literature Abai Kunanbayev.

The Literary Center will be a constantly operating and publicly available exhibition of the works by Abai and works about him: materials about the poet’s life and creativity, his works and translations, researches conducted by famous Abai scholars, linguists and writers, electronic and printed sheet music editions.

Abai Kunanbayev created more than 170 poems and translated around 60 works. He is also the author of the Words of Wisdom. He introduced new sizes, rhymes and poetic forms into Kazakh versification.

Abai was a talented and unique composer who created as many as twenty melodies which remain popular today.

