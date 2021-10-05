Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University is a partner of KIVO Education Innovation Competition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Friends! This year, for the first time, the Kazakh National Pedagogical University named after Abai became a partner of the Competition of Innovations in Education (KIVO), held annually by the HSE Institute of Education (Moscow).

This partnership is organized within the framework of the international project «Selection and evaluation of educational innovations and conducting a pedagogical experiment» (heads: Diana Koroleva, Galiya Abayeva), the University's press service reports.

The contest has no age restrictions. Everyone who is interested in the field of education could take part in it. Our partner, the HSE Institute of Education (Moscow), selected the finalists. The task is not easy! But finally, the list of teams that will go to Moscow for the final on October 28 has been announced.

The branch of the KIVO-Kazakhstan competition has borne fruit this year. Among the finalists are two teams from the city of Nur-Sultan!

The list of projects that we present below shows that most often these are projects related to the digitalization of education. But through digitalization, the contest teams offer to solve various problems of supporting participants in the educational process. And our Kazakhstani teams are no exception. Final projects:

1. Crowdfunding for scientists (Saint Petersburg) - a methodological platform for co-financing scientific projects;

2. 2. UAVProf (Kaliningrad) - https://uavprof.com - an online school of unmanned aviation;

3. School Cryptocurrency (Moscow) - https://schoolspace.ru

An ecosystem of students' motivation for education, sports and creativity;

4. WM Products (Moscow) - https://wm-24.website - a service for adapting web resources for people with visual disabilities;

5. Interactive sports complex (Chelyabinsk) - https://playstand.ru - equipment, software and methods of recreational games in a hybrid format;

6. Educational flash mob «Chemical houses together» (Kursk);

7. UNITO (Novosibirsk) - a board game for the prevention of school bullying;

8. IZIDZ (Sevastopol) (https://izidz.com) - help service with school homework;

9. Virtual Pedagogical Agent (Moscow) - a chatbot to improve the efficiency of the «Inverted classroom» technology;

10. Smart Grades (Nur-Sultan) - a mobile application for children and parents to monitor academic performance;

11. QPSY - Digitalization of Psychology (Nur-Sultan) - a platform for providing psychological assistance to schoolchildren.

The finalists have passed the stage of the Summer School online! Now they face a new task-to show how to realize their ideas. Scientists from the HSE Institute of Education (Moscow) and the Institute of Pedagogy and Psychology of KazNPU should help them in this. Abaya (for applications from Kazakhstan). The design of the experiment, the organization of the field is the task of a joint project of KazNPU and HSE.

We would like to note that the project members from the Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University - teachers of the Institute of Pedagogy and Psychology are actively supporting the competition. Akhmetova Aigul participated in the scientific support of one of the final applications, Akpayeva Assel participated in the examination of applications from Kazakhstan at previous stages, and Tolesheva Ulmeken participated in the analysis of the innovation base of Kazakhstan. All of us will have to not only analyze the database of innovations proposed by Kazakhstanis, but also go through the path of testing and implementation together with the finalists!

We set another task - the analysis of innovations in doctoral research conducted at the Institute of Pedagogy and Psychology.

Congratulations to all the finalists and wish them good luck at the final presentations on October 28!