    Abai is the mirror of Kazakh civilization, view

    8 October 2020, 20:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Abai is the mirror of Kazakh civilization, head of the Kazakh Language and Turkology Faculty at Nazarbayev University, professor Uli Schamiloglu told Abai and Humanism international forum devoted to the 175th anniversary of great poet and philosopher.

    The forum is organized by Rukhani Janghyru cultural centre and the Kazakh Language and Turkology Faculty at Nazarbayev University.

    Professor Uli Schamiloglu announced the plan to introduce a new Kazakh literature course. Abai is the mirror of Kazakh civilization. He stressed that he does all things possible to show the international scientific community the works of Abai.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Science and research Abai 175 Years
