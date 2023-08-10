Go to the main site
    Abai honored with monuments in many cities – ministry

    10 August 2023, 17:37

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Monuments to great Kazakh poet and thinker Abai adorn the streets of many cities worldwide, Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sports Askhat Oralov revealed on Thursday, Kazinform reports.

    As Kazakhstan marks the 178th birthday of one of its greatest sons, it is hard to deny Abai continues to inspire poets, writers, artists, scientists and philosophers. His name is known far beyond the borders of Kazakhstan and his works have been translated into a myriad of languages.

    Monuments to Abai can be seen in the streets of Tashkent, Moscow, Bishkek, Beijing, Cairo, Budapest, Tehran, Istanbul, New Delhi, Geneva, Paris, Tbilisi, Berlin, Seoul, Kharkiv, Baku and many other cities.

    A town, 3 districts, and 28 settlements have been named in honor of Abai.

    On top of that, last year President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to establish Abai region with the administrative center in Semey.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

