Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Abai Day celebrated in Karaganda region

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 August 2021, 20:40
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda region celebrates the 176th anniversary of Abai. His birthday, August 10, is observed in Kazakhstan as a holiday, Kazinform reports.

The flowers were laid to the great thinker’s monument. Governor of the region Zhenis Kassymbek, cultural workers, scientists and public figures took part in the solemn ceremony.

As stated there, Abai is the pride and philosophy of today and the future. Abai is the gifted poet and musician, enlightener and public figure. His Words of Wisdom became the pearl of Kazakh literature and source of endless wisdom.

Today is one of the greatest holidays for the whole Kazakh people, the day of wisdom of great Abai.

On the Day of Abai the region held exhibitions, online lessons, roundtable, poetry contests, scientific and practical conferences, etc. 3 monuments to Abai and 4 busts were unveiled in the region. The city, district, 2 rural districts, 3 avenues, 80 streets, 7 cultural educations, 2 culture houses are named after Abai.


Karaganda region    Culture   Abai 175 Years  
