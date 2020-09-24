Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Abai Cultural Hall opens in Abu-Dhabi

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 September 2020, 16:35
Abai Cultural Hall opens in Abu-Dhabi

ABU-DHABI. KAZINFORM The Abai Cultural Hall was inaugurated at the Kazakh Embassy in the UAE as part of the celebrations of the 175th anniversary of great Kazakh poet, philosopher Abai, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The event held with support of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry brought together representatives of the National Academic Library, Union of Writers of Kazakhstan, compatriots, foreign ambassadors, public figures and mass media.

photo

Addressing those gathered the Kazakh Ambassador, Madiyar Menilbekov, noted that the Abai Culture Hall will contribute to promoting literary heritage of Kazakh people among compatriots abroad, show the country the works of the Kazakh classic.

He also briefed on the Rukhani Janghyru program initiated by Elbasy Nurusltan Nazarbayev aimed to show the world national culture and arts, depths of Kazakh literature with Abai atop.

Besides, the Abai Cultural Hall will host various scientific conferences, press conferences and other official events devoted to cultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UAE.

photo

photo

photo

photo


Foreign policy    Culture   Abai 175 Years  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects