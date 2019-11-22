Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Abai ‘conquers’ Switzerland: Foreign students take on the poetic challenge

    22 November 2019, 15:45

    MONTREUX. KAZINFORM – Foreign students of the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland presented their take on #abai175 challenge, Kazinform reports.

    The students of the Glion Institute from Jordan, Spain, Italy, China, Lebanon, and Switzerland recited Abai Kunanbayev’s Kuz (Autumn) poem in their mother tongues. Daulet Urankhayev, a student from Kazakhstan, actually came up with the idea and gave his friends at the institute an insight into who Abai was and what role he played in the history of the country. After that Daulet suggested taking on the poetic challenge in which people of all ages, nationalities and from all corners of the world recite Abai’s poems.

    Another Kazakhstani student Beibarys helped the challenge takers film and edit the video.

    Recall that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree marking the celebration of the 175th anniversary of great Kazakh poet Abai Kunanbayev on May 30, 2019. The poetic challenge was launched this July. The challenge was supported not only across Kazakhstan, but also in Azerbaijan, Tatarstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Japan, Uzbekistan, Jordan, France and other corners of the world.

    Earlier it was reported that President of the Swiss Confederation Ueli Maurer came to Kazakhstan on an official visit.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Culture Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    3 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August