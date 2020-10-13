Abai Centre of Kazakh Literature unveiled in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM The Abai Centre of Kazakh Literature and Culture was opened at the National Library of Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur as part of celebrations of the 175th anniversary of great Kazakh poet and thinker Abai, the Kazakh MFA’s Telegram Channel reads.

The Book of Words by Abai which for the first time ever was translated into Malaysian and published with support of the Kazakh Embassy in Malaysia was presented there. Lots of other books and the national instrument, dombra, were donated to the centre.

The centre will hold regularly various joint exhibitions and cultural events as soon quarantine regulations are lifted.



