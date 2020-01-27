Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Abai centre at Baku University to realize projects dated to poet’s 175an anniversary

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 January 2020, 13:44
BAKU. KAZINFORM The Baku State University plans to hold some events to celebrate the 175th anniversary of great Kazakh post and thinker Abai, head of the Abai Kazakh language, history and culture centre at the Baku State University, associate professor at Turkish Studies Faculty Fatima Dursunova said.

Back to 2011 the Baku State University and Gumilyov Eurasian National University signed an agreement on cooperation. As a result, the Abai Kazakh language, history and culture centre was opened at the Baku State University and the Heydar Aliyev classroom was unveiled at the Eurasian National University.

The Abai centre has a library, audio content and video footages. Students study Kazakh literature and Kazakh history at the University. The centre holds various events and fulfills various projects. One of them is a translation of Abai works into the Azerbaijanian language. It also republished the formerly translated works.

The centre and students annually celebrate Nauryz to demonstrate national cuisine, interesting customs and traditions of Kazakh people.

On January 30 the centre and Azerbaijan Education Ministry plan to inaugurate the Year of Abai at the Baku State University. The event is initiated by the International Turkic Academy.

The center plans also to stage one of the Abai poems. Another project is to republish The Path of Abai by Mukhtar Auezzov translated into Azerbaijanian. Various roundtables, annual festival Nauryz Meiramy, written competitions devoted to Abai will be held there.


