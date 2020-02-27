Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Abai 175 Years

    Abai Center launched in Washington

    27 February 2020, 21:08

    WASHINGTON, D.C. KAZINFORM The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the George Washington University’s Central Asia Program (CAP) and the Institute for the Eurasian, Russian, and Eurasian Studies (IERES) are proud to announce the launch of the Abai Center in Washington, D.C.

    The Abai Center recognizes the legacy of Abai Kunanbaiuly, a great Kazakh poet, philosopher, and founder of written Kazakh literature, as well as the rich heritage of the Kazakh culture more broadly, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in the U.S. informs.

    The Center will share the latest findings, studies, and opinions of experts, scholars, artists, and writers who explore and study Kazakh culture within the Eurasian context.

    It is both a virtual space for articles and blogs via the website, https://abaicenter.com, as well as a welcoming host of events such as presentations and discussions on literature, arts, cinema, music, history, archeology, and anthropology. Featured events include Abai lectures & readings, cultural exhibitions, and film screenings.

    With this project, we hope to encourage links between all those interested in Kazakhstan and develop scholarship and broad public discussion of the evolving place of Kazakh culture in the world.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Abai 175 Years
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    3 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    4 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    5 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships