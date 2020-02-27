Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Abai Center launched in Washington

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
27 February 2020, 21:08
WASHINGTON, D.C. KAZINFORM The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the George Washington University’s Central Asia Program (CAP) and the Institute for the Eurasian, Russian, and Eurasian Studies (IERES) are proud to announce the launch of the Abai Center in Washington, D.C.

The Abai Center recognizes the legacy of Abai Kunanbaiuly, a great Kazakh poet, philosopher, and founder of written Kazakh literature, as well as the rich heritage of the Kazakh culture more broadly, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in the U.S. informs.

The Center will share the latest findings, studies, and opinions of experts, scholars, artists, and writers who explore and study Kazakh culture within the Eurasian context.

It is both a virtual space for articles and blogs via the website, https://abaicenter.com, as well as a welcoming host of events such as presentations and discussions on literature, arts, cinema, music, history, archeology, and anthropology. Featured events include Abai lectures & readings, cultural exhibitions, and film screenings.

With this project, we hope to encourage links between all those interested in Kazakhstan and develop scholarship and broad public discussion of the evolving place of Kazakh culture in the world.


