Abai and Al Farabi postage stamps released in Estonia

TALLIN. KAZINFORM The commemorative postage stamps dated to the 175th anniversary of Kazakh poet and enlightener Abai and 1150th anniversary of Turkic philosopher Abu Nasr Al Farabi were issued in Estonia, the Kazakh MFA’s Telegram channel reads.

The country’s Eesti Post for the first them ever released Kazakhstani postage stamps.