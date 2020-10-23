Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Abai and Al Farabi monuments unveiled in Turkestan

    23 October 2020, 20:51

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Monuments on the occasion of the 175th anniversary of Kazakh poet Abai and 1150th anniversary of the world-known scientist, thinker Abu Nasr Al Farabi were opened in Turkestan, the press service of the Governor of Turkestan region reports.

    Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Krymbek Kusherbayev, Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov and Governor of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev took part in the solemn ceremony. The author is sculptor Gulfiya Meldesh.

    According to Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Krymbek Kusherbayev, today’s event held in the sacred city of Turkestan is a tribute to the Great Steppe figures.

    Besides, the special delegation led by Krymbek Kusherbayev visited the Al Farabi restored monument and the Alley of Glorious Predecessors in Otyrar region.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Turkestan region Abai 175 Years Al-Farabi 1150 Years
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
    5 Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty