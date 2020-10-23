Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Abai and Al Farabi monuments unveiled in Turkestan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
23 October 2020, 20:51
Abai and Al Farabi monuments unveiled in Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Monuments on the occasion of the 175th anniversary of Kazakh poet Abai and 1150th anniversary of the world-known scientist, thinker Abu Nasr Al Farabi were opened in Turkestan, the press service of the Governor of Turkestan region reports.

Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Krymbek Kusherbayev, Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov and Governor of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev took part in the solemn ceremony. The author is sculptor Gulfiya Meldesh.

According to Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Krymbek Kusherbayev, today’s event held in the sacred city of Turkestan is a tribute to the Great Steppe figures.

Besides, the special delegation led by Krymbek Kusherbayev visited the Al Farabi restored monument and the Alley of Glorious Predecessors in Otyrar region.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Secretary of State of Kazakhstan   Turkestan region   Abai 175 Years   Al-Farabi 1150 Years  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed