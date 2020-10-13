Go to the main site
    Abai and Al Farabi heritage presented in Ethiopia

    13 October 2020, 21:12

    ADDIS-ABABA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Embassy in Ethiopia held a seminar, devoted to the jubilees of Kazakh great poet Abai and genius scientist and philosopher Al Farabi, themed Cultural Heritage of the Great Steppe.

    The representatives of the Ethiopian MFA, students of Addis-Ababa University, mass media attended the event.

    Kazakh Ambassador Barlybai Sadykov told about the rich legacy of Abai and Al Farabi, their influence on the modern culture of Kazakhstan and world, answered the questions on culture, traditions, history, current socioeconomic situation, foreign policy of Kazakhstan.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Abai 175 Years Al-Farabi 1150 Years
