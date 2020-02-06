Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Abai 175 Years

Abai-175 unique jubilee volume to come out in Armenia soon

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 February 2020, 09:00
Abai-175 unique jubilee volume to come out in Armenia soon

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM A unique jubilee volume Abai-175 will be published soon in Armenia. It consists of Abai works translated into Armenian, head of the Turkic Studies Faculty of the Yerevan State University Alexandr Safaryan told Kazinform.

It is a collaboration of the Yerevan State University and the Kazakh Embassy in Armenia.

Many of Abai works will be published for the first time ever in the Armenian language. The book will be not only the valuable teaching material for scientists and students but also an interesting composition for the reading public in Armenia.

Notably, the fundamental novel Path of Abai by Mukhtar Auezov will also be republished in a new wording.

Experienced Armenian poet-translator Varuzhan Khastur known for his translations of the works of Shakarim, Magzhan Zhumabayev, Omar Khayyam works at the literary translation of Abai works.


Culture   Armenia   Kazakhstan   Abai 175 Years  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year