Abai-175 anthology in Armenian presented in Yerevan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 August 2020, 18:11
YEREVAN. KAZINFORM A presentation of an anthology Abai-175 in Armenian language on the occasion of the 175th anniversary of Abai took place in Yerevan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event was held as part of the online conference dated to the 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet and philosopher.

Armenia’s parliamentarians, representatives of ministries of Kazakhstan and Armenia, Unions of Writers, journalists and scientists took part in it.

Kazakh Ambassador to Armenia Timur Urazayev said that the book will be a good textbook for Armenian experts and students and for a large audience.

The part of books will be send to the Kazakh institutes of literature and linguistics, library of the 1st President of Kazakhstan, Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s library and Writers’ Unions of both countries.

