AAK to cooperate with aviation authorities of Aruba and Bermuda

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Primary Sector of Aruba and with the aviation authorities of Bermuda, Kazinform has learnt from the AAK.

The Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan (AAK) has signed the Agreement with the Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and the Primary Sector of Aruba on cooperation in the regulatory oversight of flight safety.

Under this Agreement, the parties will have close cooperation to ensure safety oversight of the aircraft registered in Aruba and based in the Republic of Kazakhstan and their operators, as per Article 83bis of the Chicago Convention.

In order to improve flight safety, the parties agreed to cooperate on any deficiencies identified in the result of inspections and to exchange information on the operators’ performance.

Regular joint meetings are planned to address safety oversight activities conducted by AAK, flight operations, continuing airworthiness and aircraft maintenance issues, Operator «Maintenance Control Manual» procedures, EASA SAFA Inspections, and other significant matters arising from the inspections and audits.

A similar mutual agreement was signed on November 26, 2019, between the Civil Aviation Agency of Bermuda and the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan.

A meeting with the Civil Aviation Agency of Bermuda is scheduled for the beginning of 2020 to discuss the use of Agreement with the Operators.