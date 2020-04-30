Go to the main site
    A town in Almaty region imposes quarantine regime due to COVID-19

    30 April 2020, 15:16

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – The first confirmed case of the coronavirus infection has been registered in Zharkent town in Panfilovskiy district of Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

    A man born in 1989 has tested positive for the COVID-19. He is in a stable condition and has no fever. The man was taken to a local infection hospital.

    15 people he was in contact with had been identified and isolated.

    Given the situation, the authorities in the town of Zharkent made a decision to impose the quarantine regime starting from 00:00 pm April 30 in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus infection in the area.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

