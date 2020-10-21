Go to the main site
    A school in Pavlodar placed under quarantine

    21 October 2020, 16:07

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM A school in Pavlodar placed under quarantine as 3 schoolchildren and a teacher were tested positive for COVID-19.

    It was decided to toughen quarantine measures as four coronavirus cases were registered at school #34. The school is put under quarantine since October 19 until November 1, 2020. Elementary classes moved to remote distance learning. All they passed PCR tests, results are pending.

    As of today, coronavirus cases were detected in four educational facilities and kindergartens in the region. Classes and groups were closed there, the contacts are under quarantine.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

