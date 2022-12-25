A powerful winter storm claims at least 22 lives across US

25 December 2022, 11:54

WASHINTON, D.C. KAZINFORM More than 315,000 homes and businesses nationwide were without power Christmas Eve, thanks to an Arctic blast and winter storm that tore down power lines with destructive winds and heavy snow and dipped temperatures dangerously low – conditions killing at least 22 people, CNN reported.

As bone-chilling air continues to grip the US this holiday weekend, the storm still is pummeling parts of the Upper Midwest and interior Northeast with heavy snow and blizzard conditions.

In New York’s Buffalo area particularly, heavy snow (more than 2 feet in places) and strong winds (sometimes higher than 60 mph) at times made visibility close to zero Friday into Saturday. More than a foot more could fall Saturday, with winds gusting up to 65 mph and making temperatures feel well below zero.

In Erie County, which includes Buffalo, blizzard conditions are expected to continue through at least Sunday morning, County Executive Mark Poloncarz told reporters Saturday. The winter storm could continue for at least the next 36 hours, with the blizzard warning in effect until 7 a.m. Christmas morning, Poloncarz said.

«This is still a life-threatening situation,» he said. «This is nothing to be trifled with.»

The county’s Deputy Commissioner of Disaster Preparedness and Homeland Security, Gregory Butcher, said the storm will be significant «for days to come.»

About 500 motorists found themselves stranded in their vehicles in Erie County Friday night into Saturday morning, and a «couple hundred» may still be trapped early Saturday afternoon, Poloncarz told CNN. That’s despite a county driving ban put in place during the storm.

At least 22 people have died since Wednesday across seven states , a result of dangerous and life-threatening conditions this week over a large swath of the country.

Photo: Leandro Lozada/AFP/Getty Images