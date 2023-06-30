A new park set to appear in the heart of left bank of Kazakh capital – mayor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A park will be laid out between the Keruen shopping mall and a residential complex on the left bank of the Kazakh capital, Astana mayor Zhenis Kassymbek promised, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at a press briefing of the Central Communications Service, mayor Kassymbek revealed that a plan to lay out a public park between the Keruen shopping mall and the Severnoye Siyaniye (Northern Lights) residential complex in Astana was given a green light.

Zhenis Kassymbek revealed that the city council decided to turn the abandoned area into the park. The decision, in his words, was made months ago.

The detailed layout of the park will be completed in July and the park itself will appear next year.