    A new epoch in Kazakhstan’s political development begins - President

    21 March 2023, 12:47

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A new epoch has begun in the political development of Kazakhstan. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said it addressing the attendees of the festive events being held in Astana on the occasion of Nauryz Meiramy, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

    «Exactly one year ago, I initiated large-scale modernization reforms in all spheres of our country’s life. The nation backed our proposals. Within this year we have successfully implemented everything planned. Important amendments were made to the country's Constitution after the nationwide referendum. Serious political steps have been taken to renew the system of power,» the President noted.

    «On the eve we held the election of deputies to the Majilis and maslikhats, which became a serious step in promotion of all our reforms. These elections became a continuation of large-scale transformations. In other words, a new epoch in the country’s political development has begun. It is symbolic, that this historical moment has coincided with the celebration of Nauryz,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

