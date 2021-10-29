ÁMEN International Animation film festival kicks off in Turkestan

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM – Famed animators from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Bashkortostan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tatarstan, Tajikistan, and Turkey walked the red carpet as the ÁMEN International Animation film festival has kicked off in Turkistan, Kazakhstan, today, Kazinform reports.

Attending the opening ceremony of the ÁMEN International Animation film festival were Vice Minister of Information and Public Development of Kazakhstan Bolat Tlepov, Majilis Deputy, poet Makpal Tazhmagambetova, honored director-animator Tamara Mukanova, Deputy Governor of Turkestan region Ulan Tazhibayev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Rukhani Janghyru Public Development Institute Amanbek Tolepbergenov, First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Office in Turkestan region Beisen Tazhibayev as well as International Kazakh-Turkish University leadership.

Famous Turkish animation director Musab Gündüz as well as modern comics cartoonist Musrafa Ahmet Kara, actor Zhusup Akshora, and singer Ushkyn Zhamalbek appeared at the festival.

During the ceremony representative of the older generation of directors Tamara Mukanova was awarded the honorary certificate of the ÁMEN International Animation film festival for the great contribution to the development of Kazakh animation art.

This year the ÁMEN International Animation film festival received 57 applications, 49 of which made it through the selection process.

The festival is a two-day event during which the best animation films from the Turkic countries will be screened. The visitors of the festival will have an opportunity to learn how to create an animation project.



