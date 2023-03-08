Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
A long-awaited baby program: Over 500 quotas allocated for Kazakh capital

8 March 2023, 09:44
A long-awaited baby program: Over 500 quotas allocated for Kazakh capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ansagan Sabi (A long-awaited baby) program was launched in 2021 pursuant to the Kazakh President’s task. The quotas rose from 1,000 to 7,000 a year. 547 quotas were allocated for the Kazakh capital this year, Kazinform quotes the Astana akimat’s press service.

Last year welcomed 15 babies thanks to the IVF program.

As of today, 1,300 patients in Astana have fertility issues. Their number keeps on growing year after year. In 2019 there were given only 74 quotas. In 2021 some 487 couples gained an opportunity to choose the IVF procedure to get pregnant. In 2022 some 518 pairs took part in the IVF program.


