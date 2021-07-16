Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    ‘A Hero’ can bring Farhadi Palme d’Or, return Iran to Oscar

    16 July 2021, 21:32

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - American digital and print magazine Hollywood Reporter has described Asghar Farhadi’s A Hero as a big favorite for the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, which can return Iran to the Oscar race, IRNA reports.

    According to Hollywood Reporter, A Hero, which was released for the first time on Tuesday night at the Cannes Film Festival and was also on-screen on Wednesday, is one of the main chances to attain the Palme d'Or in the 74th round of the event; so, the movie can increase Iran’s chance to compete for Oscar as the best non-English film.

    A Hero (Ghahreman) is a neorealist drama on morality, honor and of course social media in nowadays Iran.

    Asghar Farhadi, an Iranian screenplay writer and director, won two Academy Awards (Oscar) once for A Separation (2011) and the second time for The Salesman (2016). Farhadi participated at the Cannes Film Festival in other occasions with three movies of The Past (2013), The Salesman and Everybody Knows (2018).

    The film (A Hero) centers on Rahim (Amir Jadidi), a working-class man separated from his first wife, with whom he has a stuttering young son, who has spent three years incarcerated for defaulting on debt (the equivalent of U.S. $35,625), but is given leave for two days, during which he tries to turn around his fortunes, but quickly finds himself caught in a web of white lies, Hollywood Reporter depicted.

    «The rest is up to Iran. The nation entered four previous Farhadi films for the Oscars — 2009’s About Elly…, A Separation, The Past and The Salesman — and will almost certainly submit A Hero, too, particularly if it wins a major prize at Cannes. If and when it does that, the film will immediately become a frontrunner in the category,» the American magazine wrote.

    A Hero is the newest movie directed by the Iranian filmmaker and Amazon is going to release the Iranian masterpiece in autumn this year.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Culture World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
    4 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    5 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands