‘A Hero’ can bring Farhadi Palme d’Or, return Iran to Oscar

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - American digital and print magazine Hollywood Reporter has described Asghar Farhadi’s A Hero as a big favorite for the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, which can return Iran to the Oscar race, IRNA reports.

According to Hollywood Reporter, A Hero, which was released for the first time on Tuesday night at the Cannes Film Festival and was also on-screen on Wednesday, is one of the main chances to attain the Palme d'Or in the 74th round of the event; so, the movie can increase Iran’s chance to compete for Oscar as the best non-English film.

A Hero (Ghahreman) is a neorealist drama on morality, honor and of course social media in nowadays Iran.

Asghar Farhadi, an Iranian screenplay writer and director, won two Academy Awards (Oscar) once for A Separation (2011) and the second time for The Salesman (2016). Farhadi participated at the Cannes Film Festival in other occasions with three movies of The Past (2013), The Salesman and Everybody Knows (2018).

The film (A Hero) centers on Rahim (Amir Jadidi), a working-class man separated from his first wife, with whom he has a stuttering young son, who has spent three years incarcerated for defaulting on debt (the equivalent of U.S. $35,625), but is given leave for two days, during which he tries to turn around his fortunes, but quickly finds himself caught in a web of white lies, Hollywood Reporter depicted.

«The rest is up to Iran. The nation entered four previous Farhadi films for the Oscars — 2009’s About Elly…, A Separation, The Past and The Salesman — and will almost certainly submit A Hero, too, particularly if it wins a major prize at Cannes. If and when it does that, the film will immediately become a frontrunner in the category,» the American magazine wrote.

A Hero is the newest movie directed by the Iranian filmmaker and Amazon is going to release the Iranian masterpiece in autumn this year.



