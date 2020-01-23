Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Abai 175 Years

A choir of 1,000 sings Abai’s song in E Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 January 2020, 16:23
A choir of 1,000 sings Abai’s song in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – Festivities dated to the 175th anniversary of Abai are in full swing in Ust-Kamenogorsk, eastern Kazakhstan, the native land of Abai, Kazinform reports.

For instance, today a choir of 1,000 residents of Ust-Kamenogorsk gathered at the central square of the city to perform a well-known song of Abai called Kozimnin karasy (You’re the black of my eye). The choir consisted mainly of students of local universities and volunteers who laid the flowers to the Abai’s monument after the spectacular performance.

Ust-Kamenogorsk authorities shared the video of the performance via the city's official Instagram page.

Earlier Kazinform reported that it were First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who had given the official start to the celebration of the 175th anniversary of Abai in the Kazakh capital this week.


East Kazakhstan region    Culture   Abai 175 Years  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued