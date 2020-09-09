Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
A book fair kicks off to honor medical workers

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 September 2020, 17:30
A book fair kicks off to honor medical workers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A book fair honoring medical workers kicked off in Nur-Sultan.

«It is purposed to honor all medical workers. It is our duty to pay respect to them. The medical workers demonstrated the high level of professionalism and showed how important their work is,» director general of the National Academic Library Umitkhan Munalbayeva said.

It features medical books and periodical publications, in particular, those concerning pulmonology and infectious diseases, science papers, decorations, certificates of merit and personal belongings of doctors and other medical workers who fought coronavirus in the frontline for the past six months.

