    9th MOWCAP General Meeting to be held November 24-26

    8 November 2022, 21:34

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The 9th MOWCAP General Meeting will be held from 24-26 November 2022. The meeting is generously hosted by the Korean Studies Institute (KSI), Andong, Republic of Korea.

    The event will be hybrid and delegates can attend in person or online, the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office’s official website reads.

    UNESCO Almaty will present the Memory of the World programme activities conducted by UNESCO Almaty Office at the International Symposium on 24 November 2022.

    The agenda of the meeting.

    The website of the Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific

    For any enquiries or questions please contact the MOWCAP Secretariat at: gm2022@mowcap.org


