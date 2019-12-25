Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    9M-year-old fossils unearthed in southwestern Turkey

    25 December 2019, 13:02

    DENIZLI. KAZINFORM Researchers in southwestern Turkey discovered fossils belonging to eight different animal species, including mammoths, giraffes and rhinoceroses.

    The discovery came during the survey research of a group of scientists from Turkey and a Paris museum, in Denizli, Aegean Turkey, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The scientists estimated the animals have lived at least 1.2 million years ago, which may even go back to 9 million years ago.

    They said the fossils belonged to three different cavicornias and a giraffe from Miocene period, namely 7-9 million years ago, as well as mammoth, rhinoceros, horse and deer fossils from Pleistocene period of 1.2 years ago.

    Ahmet Ihsan Aytek, an anthropology professor at Pamukkale University in Denizli, said that the discovery of fossils of animals such as mammoth and rhino proves that Anatolia was once very rich in animal species.

    Aytek also added that there is not such a well-preserved fossil of mammoth chin even in Europe, describing it «a significant discovery.»

    It is of particular importance that the animals lived at the same time with the ancient people in Anatolia, he stressed.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    World News Interesting facts and stories
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events